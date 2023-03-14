Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC cut its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,979 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Turning Point Brands were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Turning Point Brands by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Turning Point Brands by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Turning Point Brands by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $265,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Turning Point Brands by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TPB opened at $20.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $359.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.81 and a fifty-two week high of $34.31.

Turning Point Brands ( NYSE:TPB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $103.39 million for the quarter. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 42.27%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This is an increase from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Turning Point Brands, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distributing branded consumer products including alternative smoking accessories and consumables with active ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and NewGen products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, and MYO cigar wraps.

