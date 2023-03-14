Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 36,600 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 36,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $9,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. New England Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PPG Industries Stock Down 1.0 %

In other PPG Industries news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PPG stock opened at $124.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.77 and its 200 day moving average is $124.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.06 and a 1-year high of $138.10.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 5.81%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

PPG Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.