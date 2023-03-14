Two Sigma Investments LP Buys 270,937 Shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 593,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 270,937 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.72% of LSB Industries worth $8,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LXU. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of LSB Industries during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of LSB Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of LSB Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of LSB Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of LSB Industries by 723.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LXU shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of LSB Industries from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of LSB Industries from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised LSB Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on LSB Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

NYSE:LXU opened at $11.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $872.45 million, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.60. LSB Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.36 and a fifty-two week high of $27.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.21.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

