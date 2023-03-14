Two Sigma Investments LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its stake in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 329,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,737 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $8,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HTH. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 1,330.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Hilltop by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hilltop Price Performance

In other news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 9,001 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $291,542.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 600,135 shares in the company, valued at $19,438,372.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $1,333,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,558,310.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 9,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $291,542.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 600,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,438,372.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 23.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HTH stock opened at $29.97 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.07. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.18 and a 52-week high of $34.87.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $349.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.53 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 7.95%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Hilltop Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 39.51%.

Hilltop Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

