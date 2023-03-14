U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Energy from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.
Shares of NASDAQ USEG opened at $2.08 on Friday. U.S. Energy has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average of $2.67. The firm has a market cap of $52.04 million, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 0.92.
US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in Rockis, Mid Con, South Texas, and West Texas. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
