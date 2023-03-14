U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Energy from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ USEG opened at $2.08 on Friday. U.S. Energy has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average of $2.67. The firm has a market cap of $52.04 million, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 0.92.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of U.S. Energy by 2,578.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,623 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 8,301 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in Rockis, Mid Con, South Texas, and West Texas. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

