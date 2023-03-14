U.S. Gold (USAU) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter.

Shares of USAU stock opened at $4.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day moving average is $4.18. U.S. Gold has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $9.59.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of U.S. Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USAU. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Gold by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Gold by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares during the last quarter. 4.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Gold Corp. is an U.S. focused gold exploration company. The company has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates.

