UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 8,301 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 444,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,301 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $39,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 386.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,120,473 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $109,694,000 after acquiring an additional 890,210 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Allegion by 7,538.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 881,906 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $79,089,000 after buying an additional 870,361 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Allegion by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,807,096 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $342,469,000 after buying an additional 654,482 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP raised its holdings in Allegion by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,692,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $241,469,000 after buying an additional 223,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Allegion by 388.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 269,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,510,000 after buying an additional 214,579 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ALLE. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $116.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.78.

Allegion Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:ALLE opened at $105.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $87.33 and a 1-year high of $123.46.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $861.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.15 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 61.54%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 34.75%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas, the Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such as locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

