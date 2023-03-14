UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 8,622 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,622 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of American Financial Group worth $32,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in American Financial Group by 143.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after buying an additional 16,314 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in American Financial Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 34,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in American Financial Group by 70.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 405,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,270,000 after buying an additional 167,239 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $2,286,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 9.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on AFG. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.75.

American Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $117.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.89. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.70 and a fifty-two week high of $152.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.84.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.04. American Financial Group had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.12 earnings per share. American Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.93%.

Insider Activity at American Financial Group

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 5,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total transaction of $740,070.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,929,659.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Financial Group



American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

