UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 534,752 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 54,300 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $33,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 39,493 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 527 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,481 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,310 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $1,055,228.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,246,184.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,310 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $1,055,228.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,246,184.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 10,383 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $1,136,730.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,810,522.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,693 shares of company stock valued at $2,624,279 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wynn Resorts Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of WYNN opened at $106.25 on Tuesday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $116.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.87.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The casino operator reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WYNN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.64.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

Further Reading

