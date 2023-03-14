UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $35.60 Million Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 448,104 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,468 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.34% of Amdocs worth $35,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOX. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 1,015.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 262.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs Stock Performance

Shares of DOX opened at $89.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $76.79 and a twelve month high of $97.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.65.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Amdocs to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

Amdocs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.