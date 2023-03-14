UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $38.52 Million Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 289,017 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $38,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,541,939 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $871,975,000 after purchasing an additional 33,396 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,888,766 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $784,914,000 after purchasing an additional 131,570 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,377,061 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $526,855,000 after purchasing an additional 87,895 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,625,134 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,654,000 after purchasing an additional 184,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,345,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $365,083,000 after purchasing an additional 14,293 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on JAZZ. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.27.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

In other news, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 2,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $421,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,558 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.59, for a total value of $84,742.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,803.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 2,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $421,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,723 shares of company stock worth $2,342,138. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $133.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.34 and its 200-day moving average is $147.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of -37.74, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.73. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $125.36 and a 52 week high of $169.98.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

