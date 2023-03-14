UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $39.23 Million Stock Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,823 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Assurant worth $39,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Assurant by 353.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Assurant by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Assurant by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Assurant in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Assurant from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.75.

Assurant Price Performance

Assurant Announces Dividend

AIZ opened at $113.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.47 and a 12 month high of $194.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.68, for a total transaction of $69,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,410.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of lifestyle and housing solutions of consumer purchases. It operates through Global Lifestyle and Global Housing segments. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services.

