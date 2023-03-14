UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 37,204 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,215,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 37,204 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.57% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $34,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 24.6% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,617,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,857,000 after purchasing an additional 318,997 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter valued at $359,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 185.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,217,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,504,000 after purchasing an additional 791,358 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 51.2% during the third quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 24,386 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 9,134.7% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 146,555 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 144,968 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XRAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barrington Research increased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $37.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.48 and a 12-month high of $50.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.67.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.71% and a negative net margin of 24.35%. The firm had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $157,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,265.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

