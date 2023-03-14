UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,456 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $44,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 97.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 195.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 59.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 105.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $709.00 to $807.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $697.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $715.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $727.43.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Stock Down 1.8 %

In other news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total value of $8,780,617.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,292.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.02, for a total transaction of $144,940.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,300.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total transaction of $8,780,617.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,292.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,242 shares of company stock valued at $11,384,104 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $682.89 on Tuesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $340.48 and a 52-week high of $711.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $657.23 and a 200-day moving average of $558.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.68 and a beta of 1.27.

Fair Isaac Profile

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.