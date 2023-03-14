uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) Short Interest Down 17.7% in February

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 235,100 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the February 13th total of 285,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

uCloudlink Group Stock Performance

Shares of UCL stock opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. uCloudlink Group has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $6.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 4.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On uCloudlink Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of uCloudlink Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $548,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of uCloudlink Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $594,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of uCloudlink Group by 146,651.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 90,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of uCloudlink Group by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 48,319 shares during the last quarter.

uCloudlink Group Company Profile

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators, mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

