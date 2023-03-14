Ulta Beauty, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $5.49 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ulta Beauty in a report released on Friday, March 10th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $5.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.20. The consensus estimate for Ulta Beauty’s current full-year earnings is $25.23 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q1 2025 earnings at $7.50 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $6.80 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.98 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $7.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $27.50 EPS.
Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 67.19% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.41 EPS.
Ulta Beauty Price Performance
ULTA opened at $513.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $511.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $457.56. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $330.80 and a 1 year high of $537.52. The firm has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 188.5% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.
About Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ulta Beauty (ULTA)
- First Republic: First Rate Risk or Time To Buy?
- These Hedge Funds Are Getting Crushed By SVB
- Buy The Dip In The Charles Schwab Corporation
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Up 15% But Don’t Chase It
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.