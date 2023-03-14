Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) and Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMPNF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF – Get Rating) and Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMPNF – Get Rating) are both real estate companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.2% of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of Champion Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield pays an annual dividend of $8.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.2%. Champion Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 24.4%. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield pays out 79.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Champion Real Estate Investment Trust pays out -149.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Champion Real Estate Investment Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield N/A N/A N/A $11.15 5.60 Champion Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A ($0.07) -6.10

This table compares Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield and Champion Real Estate Investment Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield and Champion Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield 2 2 2 0 2.00 Champion Real Estate Investment Trust 1 0 0 0 1.00

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield presently has a consensus price target of $54.33, suggesting a potential downside of 13.07%. Given Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is more favorable than Champion Real Estate Investment Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield and Champion Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield N/A N/A N/A Champion Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield beats Champion Real Estate Investment Trust on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at 58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States. Its centres welcome 1.2 billion visits per year. Present on two continents and in 12 countries, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE provides a unique platform for retailers and brand events and offers an exceptional and constantly renewed experience for customers. With the support of its 3,400 professionals and an unparalleled track-record and know-how, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE is ideally positioned to generate superior value and develop world-class projects. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE distinguishes itself by its Better Places 2030 agenda, that sets its ambition to create better places that respect the highest environmental standards and contribute to better cities. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE stapled shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam and Euronext Paris (Euronext ticker: URW), with a secondary listing in Australia through Chess Depositary Interests. The Group benefits from an A- rating from Standard & Poor's and from a Baa1 rating from Moody's.

About Champion Real Estate Investment Trust

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning and investing in an income-producing office and retail properties. It operates through the following segments: Garden Road, Langham Place Office Tower, and Langham Place Mall. The company was founded on April 26, 2006 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

