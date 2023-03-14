United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.00-12.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.60. United Airlines also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.00-$12.00 EPS.

United Airlines stock opened at $48.83 on Tuesday. United Airlines has a 12 month low of $31.58 and a 12 month high of $55.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.34 and its 200-day moving average is $42.80.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 1.64%. United Airlines’s revenue was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.60) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Airlines will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UAL shares. Barclays upgraded shares of United Airlines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on United Airlines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Argus upgraded United Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas raised United Airlines from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised United Airlines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.31.

In other news, VP Chris Kenny sold 16,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total transaction of $783,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,980.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James A. C. Kennedy bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.72 per share, for a total transaction of $79,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,193.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Chris Kenny sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $783,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,980.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in United Airlines by 151.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Airlines by 544.8% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in United Airlines by 255.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

