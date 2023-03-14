United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.00-$12.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.70. The company issued revenue guidance of -. United Airlines also updated its FY23 guidance to $10.00-12.00 EPS.
NASDAQ:UAL opened at $48.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.34 and its 200 day moving average is $42.80. United Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $31.58 and a fifty-two week high of $55.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.00.
United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.39. United Airlines had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 20,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $1,014,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at $996,945.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $1,014,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,945.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James A. C. Kennedy bought 2,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.72 per share, with a total value of $79,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,193.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in United Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $351,299,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP purchased a new position in United Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $115,175,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in United Airlines by 1,248.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,474,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,768 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 347.1% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,549,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in United Airlines by 403.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,240,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,527,000 after buying an additional 994,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.
United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
