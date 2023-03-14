United Services Automobile Association Acquires 1,884 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MPW. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 348.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,104,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,256,000 after buying an additional 5,521,226 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800,294 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,071,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355,195 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at about $34,536,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 175.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,850,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,797,000 after buying an additional 2,451,617 shares in the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on MPW shares. Barclays cut their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.36.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of MPW stock opened at $8.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.14. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $8.37 and a one year high of $21.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.33%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

Further Reading

