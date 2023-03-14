United Services Automobile Association Grows Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,272 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,472 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 30,319 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 173,108 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 23,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 29,005 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 58.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

NYSE:AEM opened at $47.74 on Tuesday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $67.14. The company has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.67%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

