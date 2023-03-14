United Services Automobile Association Grows Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

DAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $57.37 on Tuesday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.71 and a 12-month high of $87.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

