United Services Automobile Association Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,124 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $175,865,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 86.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,457,214 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $308,815,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102,178 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 40.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $437,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Barrick Gold by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,498,600 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $101,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,200 shares during the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Stock Up 7.0 %

GOLD stock opened at $17.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.92, a P/E/G ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.30. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.94 and a 200-day moving average of $16.50.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Fundamental Research set a $19.02 price objective on Barrick Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

