United Services Automobile Association Has $744,000 Stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,258 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 4,112 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 17.3% during the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 708.8% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 12,747 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 11,171 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,873,939 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,254,000 after purchasing an additional 164,078 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 790,123 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,643,000 after purchasing an additional 13,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.7% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,012 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $197,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,418.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $197,142.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,418.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $892,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,466.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Down 1.3 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLF shares. BNP Paribas raised Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.11.

Shares of CLF opened at $19.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $34.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.10.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The mining company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

