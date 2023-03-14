United Services Automobile Association Makes New $1.10 Million Investment in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 30,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 193.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 17,085.7% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, CEO Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $4,503,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,303,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,013,791.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $4,503,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,303,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,013,791.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $711,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,891,150 and sold 30,127,700 shares valued at $1,037,197,872. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $34.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.66. The company has a market cap of $48.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.57. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KDP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.