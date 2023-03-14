United Services Automobile Association Purchases Shares of 12,855 Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 3,142.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nasdaq Stock Down 1.2 %

Nasdaq stock opened at $51.97 on Tuesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.77 and a 1-year high of $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.87.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $118,980.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nasdaq news, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $118,980.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $129,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,481,012.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,298 shares of company stock worth $839,614 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NDAQ. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.74.

Nasdaq Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

Featured Articles

