United Services Automobile Association Takes $765,000 Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 24.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 73,892 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at $199,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,185,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,343,000 after purchasing an additional 37,762 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 6.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 97,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 6,043 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth about $163,000. 52.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Argus downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $18.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.85 and its 200 day moving average is $21.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $29.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.35.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $135.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.09 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 62.09% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

