Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Raised to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $52.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $49.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Unum Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.78.

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $36.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $46.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.42.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 10.96%. Unum Group’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts expect that Unum Group will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 1st that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $674,039.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,851,251.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Unum Group by 74.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 43.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 229.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 514.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

