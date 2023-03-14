Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Short Interest Up 31.4% in February

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 458,200 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the February 13th total of 348,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 238,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:USNZY opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.51. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $745.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on USNZY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Grupo Santander downgraded Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Company Profile

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA-Usiminas engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products. It offers steel solutions in the field of mining, and logistics, capital goods, service and distribution center and customized solutions for the industry. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Logistics; Steel Metallurgy; Steel Transformation; and Capital Assets.

