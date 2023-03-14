Utah Retirement Systems Boosts Stake in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in ChargePoint were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ChargePoint by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,469,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,280 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in ChargePoint by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 47,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 14,512 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in ChargePoint by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 452,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,684,000 after purchasing an additional 36,877 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter worth $3,087,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in ChargePoint by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 209,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 45,741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part bought 1,422,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.29 per share, for a total transaction of $11,789,383.09. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 24,742,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,118,408.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part purchased 1,422,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.29 per share, for a total transaction of $11,789,383.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,742,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,118,408.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $27,848.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 432,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,870,054.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 730,391 shares of company stock valued at $7,284,555 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHPT shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. R. F. Lafferty decreased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.28.

Shares of CHPT opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.07 and a 1-year high of $20.99.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

