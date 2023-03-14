Utah Retirement Systems Has $201,000 Stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 10.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 69,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 6,758 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 724.8% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 45,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 40,111 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 50.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 31.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 17,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. 52.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI set a $36.00 target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Performance

Hawaiian Electric Industries Increases Dividend

NYSE HE opened at $36.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.18 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is currently 65.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $392,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,356.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

