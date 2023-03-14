Utah Retirement Systems Has $976,000 Stock Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in ITT were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ITT by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,763,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $507,298,000 after purchasing an additional 20,326 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT in the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT in the third quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of ITT by 2.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,804,000. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.30.

ITT opened at $84.64 on Tuesday. ITT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.77 and a fifty-two week high of $95.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.43.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. ITT had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $774.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

