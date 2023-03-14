Utah Retirement Systems Sells 600 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Zillow Group were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the third quarter worth about $1,201,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 824,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,188,000 after acquiring an additional 14,005 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 168.7% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 14,324 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in Zillow Group by 803.7% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,215,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,700 shares during the last quarter. 68.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Z has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zillow Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Insider Activity at Zillow Group

Zillow Group Stock Performance

In other Zillow Group news, CFO Allen Parker sold 3,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $178,493.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,282,372.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 6,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $328,173.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,167.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Allen Parker sold 3,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $178,493.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,282,372.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,837 shares of company stock worth $1,910,195. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Z opened at $40.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 13.34 and a quick ratio of 13.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of -91.36 and a beta of 1.61. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $56.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.49.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.36 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%.

Zillow Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

Recommended Stories

