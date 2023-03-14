Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Valero Energy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 13,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in Valero Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 4,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Trading Down 3.1 %

Valero Energy stock opened at $128.11 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.13 and a 1 year high of $150.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.03 and its 200-day moving average is $126.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $47.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.65.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 50.15%. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on VLO shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Valero Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.38.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

