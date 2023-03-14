Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 902,141 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,943,882 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 902,141 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 13.33% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $1,014,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 9.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 227,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,559,000 after acquiring an additional 8,430 shares during the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 802,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,808,000 after acquiring an additional 88,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 537.8% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 507,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after acquiring an additional 427,820 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZION shares. DA Davidson raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.32.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Down 25.7 %

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $29.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.73 and a 200-day moving average of $51.39. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.17.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.05 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 18.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $118,784.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,637.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $326,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,659.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $118,784.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,637.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,932 shares of company stock valued at $693,458. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

