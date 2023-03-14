Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,614,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,697 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $991,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.3% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,184,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,451,000 after purchasing an additional 67,057 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth $628,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 294.2% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 34,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 26,012 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at $685,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 162.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,113,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,866,000 after buying an additional 1,308,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

Shares of BJ stock opened at $73.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.48. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.45 and a 12 month high of $80.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Insider Activity

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 60.16%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $920,236.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,779,720.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $91,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,314,078.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $920,236.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,779,720.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,181,779. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.81.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

