Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,515,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,267 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.97% of WestRock worth $942,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WestRock in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in WestRock in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Trading Down 4.6 %

WRK stock opened at $28.43 on Tuesday. WestRock has a 1-year low of $28.37 and a 1-year high of $54.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.09.

WestRock Announces Dividend

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently 35.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on WRK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on WestRock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Argus downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on WestRock from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.57.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

