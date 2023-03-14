Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) – Small Cap Consu increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Vera Bradley in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 8th. Small Cap Consu analyst E. Beder now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.29). The consensus estimate for Vera Bradley’s current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share. Small Cap Consu also issued estimates for Vera Bradley’s FY2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 5th.

Vera Bradley Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vera Bradley

VRA stock opened at $5.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.91. Vera Bradley has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $8.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRA. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Vera Bradley in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. True Signal LP purchased a new position in Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vera Bradley in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in Vera Bradley by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets, and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States, verabradley.com, the Vera Bradley online outlet site, and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

