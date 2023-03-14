Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,804.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,390 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,489.9% during the third quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 9,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,878.9% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 47,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 45,337 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,966.9% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,174,000 after purchasing an additional 90,794 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,089.7% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 109,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,533,000 after acquiring an additional 104,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,839.1% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet Trading Up 0.7 %

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $57,425.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,442 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,293,596.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,424,078. Insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $91.66 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $144.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Read More

