Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 848 Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 848 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,526,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Paylocity

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 32,689 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.60, for a total transaction of $6,132,456.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,309,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,047,754.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 59,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.83, for a total transaction of $12,036,772.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,438,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,652,957.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 32,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.60, for a total value of $6,132,456.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,309,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,047,754.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,992 shares of company stock valued at $36,439,707 over the last three months. Company insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $176.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 103.05 and a beta of 1.07. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $152.01 and a 52 week high of $276.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.22.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. Paylocity had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $273.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.78 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on PCTY. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Paylocity from $276.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Paylocity from $305.00 to $311.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Paylocity from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.71.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

