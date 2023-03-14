Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 11,111 Shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,111 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conifer were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Conifer Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CNFR stock opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Conifer Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $2.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded Conifer from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.40 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Conifer Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment is involved in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

