VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,044 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,862 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in VeriSign by 13.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 648,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $112,712,000 after acquiring an additional 74,710 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 3,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,386,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

VRSN stock opened at $191.26 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $208.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.48. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.25 and a 12 month high of $228.80. The company has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.00.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. VeriSign had a net margin of 47.30% and a negative return on equity of 46.13%. The firm had revenue of $369.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

VRSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.41, for a total value of $404,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,514,210.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.41, for a total value of $404,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,514,210.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO George E. Kilguss III sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.79, for a total transaction of $3,041,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,342 shares in the company, valued at $27,648,794.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,733 shares of company stock valued at $16,091,912. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

