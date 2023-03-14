Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $154,000 Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Verus Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,568 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,269,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,624,959 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,990,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,337 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,742,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,887,000 after acquiring an additional 358,145 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,967,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $10.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $13.60.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 68.06%.

AMCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

