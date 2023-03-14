Village Farms International, Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts (NASDAQ:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Village Farms International in a research note issued on Thursday, March 9th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now expects that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Village Farms International’s current full-year earnings is ($0.23) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Village Farms International’s FY2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

VFF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Village Farms International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Village Farms International from $7.25 to $4.15 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Village Farms International from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Village Farms International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.16.

Village Farms International Stock Down 0.8 %

Insider Transactions at Village Farms International

Shares of NASDAQ VFF opened at $0.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.73. The company has a market cap of $81.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Village Farms International has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $6.55.

In other news, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 639,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Village Farms International news, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 639,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Patrick Henry bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 68,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Village Farms International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VFF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Village Farms International by 65.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Village Farms International by 937.5% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 120,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 109,159 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Village Farms International by 180.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 21,751 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Village Farms International in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Village Farms International by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 245,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares during the period. 14.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Village Farms International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.