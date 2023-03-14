Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

Vishay Intertechnology has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years. Vishay Intertechnology has a payout ratio of 16.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Vishay Intertechnology to earn $2.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.

Vishay Intertechnology Price Performance

Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $21.24 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.29. Vishay Intertechnology has a one year low of $16.73 and a one year high of $24.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $855.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.63 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 23,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $501,944.04. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 35,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,725.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,616,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,234,000 after acquiring an additional 218,721 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,394,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,644,000 after purchasing an additional 49,718 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $33,695,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,400,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,455,000 after buying an additional 15,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,355,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,565,000 after buying an additional 112,426 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

Further Reading

