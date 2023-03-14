Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) CEO Acquires $198,000.00 in Stock

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) CEO James A. Burke acquired 8,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 393,260 shares in the company, valued at $9,733,185. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Vistra Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of VST stock opened at $24.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.86 and its 200-day moving average is $23.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 0.93. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $27.39.
Vistra Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.198 dividend. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.99%.
A number of research firms have recently commented on VST. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vistra from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.
Vistra Company Profile
Vistra Corp. is an energy company engaged in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The Texas and East segments engage in electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management activities, fuel production and fuel logistics management.
