Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) CEO Acquires $198,000.00 in Stock

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) CEO James A. Burke acquired 8,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 393,260 shares in the company, valued at $9,733,185. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Vistra Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of VST stock opened at $24.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.86 and its 200-day moving average is $23.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 0.93. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $27.39.

Get Vistra alerts:

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.198 dividend. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vistra by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,604,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,500 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vistra by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,685,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,786,238 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vistra by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,939,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,597,000 after purchasing an additional 534,299 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Vistra by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 10,608,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Vistra by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,498,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,480,000 after purchasing an additional 171,575 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VST. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vistra from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Vistra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vistra Corp. is an energy company engaged in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The Texas and East segments engage in electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management activities, fuel production and fuel logistics management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.