Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,243,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,942,679 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Vistra worth $971,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Vistra by 160.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 874,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,374,000 after acquiring an additional 539,243 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 10,608,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,780,000 after buying an additional 1,010,267 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 58,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 959,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,140,000 after buying an additional 334,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 213,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after buying an additional 118,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VST shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Vistra from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

Vistra Stock Performance

In other news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.28 per share, with a total value of $262,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 343,201 shares in the company, valued at $9,019,322.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VST stock opened at $24.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $27.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.27.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.198 per share. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. Vistra’s payout ratio is -23.99%.

Vistra Profile

(Get Rating)

Vistra Corp. is an energy company engaged in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The Texas and East segments engage in electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management activities, fuel production and fuel logistics management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.