Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVEF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 93,100 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the February 13th total of 105,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 22.2 days.
Vivendi Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:VIVEF opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. Vivendi has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $13.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.27.
About Vivendi
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vivendi (VIVEF)
- First Republic: First Rate Risk or Time To Buy?
- These Hedge Funds Are Getting Crushed By SVB
- Buy The Dip In The Charles Schwab Corporation
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Up 15% But Don’t Chase It
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.