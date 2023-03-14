Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVEF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 93,100 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the February 13th total of 105,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 22.2 days.

Vivendi Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:VIVEF opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. Vivendi has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $13.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.27.

Get Vivendi alerts:

About Vivendi

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.