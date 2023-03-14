Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) Receives $14.20 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.20.
Several research analysts recently commented on VOR shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Vor Biopharma from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Monday, February 13th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VOR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Vor Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the third quarter worth $41,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vor Biopharma by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000.
Vor Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML blood cancer cells.
