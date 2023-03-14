Waldencast (WALD) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 15th. Analysts expect Waldencast to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:WALD opened at $7.96 on Tuesday. Waldencast has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $12.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.97.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Waldencast in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Waldencast from $12.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WALD. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Waldencast during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Waldencast by 295.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Waldencast by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 194,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 54,774 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Waldencast during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,597,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waldencast by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,821,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,943,000 after acquiring an additional 72,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Waldencast plc, a skincare company, develops, markets, and sells skin health products worldwide. The company offers approximately 200 cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

